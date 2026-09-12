Championship game stopped after Derby striker Henrik Meister shockingly collapsed

The Championship clash between Derby County and Birmingham City was stopped this afternoon after Henrik Meister collapsed.

Derby were beaten at Pride Park by Birmingham City this afternoon in a game that was overshadowed by the sudden and shocking collapse of Danish star Meister.

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Reports state that the 22-year-old, who is at Derby on loan from Pisa, was treated by medical staff for around seven minutes after falling to the turf early in the second half.

According to journalist Leigh Curtis, he was carried down the tunnel as fans watched on.

"Real concern here for Henrik Meister who appeared to go down on his own with nobody near him. Medical staff are on and a stretcher has been called for. He's being carried down the tunnel."

He was making his first start for the Rams, having come off the bench earlier this season and reports state that he did have a clash of heads just moments before he collapsed, which could prove to be the cause.

Both sets of fans gave a standing ovation as he exited down the tunnel, with many worried for his wellbeing.

Derby were unable to find an equaliser in the 13 minutes of added time which mostly came from Meister receiving treatment and the side now sit 22nd in the league table, playing one game more than Burnley and Preston North End below them.

Updates on the striker should come now that the game is over, with supporters keen to learn that the young striker is recovering well.