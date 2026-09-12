Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alonso reveals Palestra timeline for Chelsea debut

Carrick rejects Anderson's 'kings of Manchester' jibe

Liverpool lineup v Fulham: Confirmed team news as Barcola seeks first goal under Iraola

Brentford suffer double injury blow ahead of Bournemouth clash

Most read on Flashscore News

Badminton world rocked by news that former Chinese World No.1 Shi Yu Qi may quit career

Former West Ham striker Antonio joins Championship side Watford on free transfer

'There was no player better than me': Mbappe confident of winning Ballon d'Or

Who's Missing: Cody Gakpo faces late fitness test for Liverpool

Championship game stopped after Derby striker Henrik Meister shockingly collapsed

Championship game stopped after Derby striker Henrik Meister collapsed as medics rush on
Championship game stopped after Derby striker Henrik Meister collapsed as medics rush onČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Jez Tighe

The Championship clash between Derby County and Birmingham City was stopped this afternoon after Henrik Meister collapsed.

Derby were beaten at Pride Park by Birmingham City this afternoon in a game that was overshadowed by the sudden and shocking collapse of Danish star Meister

Advertisement
Advertisement

Reports state that the 22-year-old, who is at Derby on loan from Pisa, was treated by medical staff for around seven minutes after falling to the turf early in the second half. 

According to journalist Leigh Curtis, he was carried down the tunnel as fans watched on. 

"Real concern here for Henrik Meister who appeared to go down on his own with nobody near him. Medical staff are on and a stretcher has been called for. He's being carried down the tunnel." 

He was making his first start for the Rams, having come off the bench earlier this season and reports state that he did have a clash of heads just moments before he collapsed, which could prove to be the cause. 

Both sets of fans gave a standing ovation as he exited down the tunnel, with many worried for his wellbeing. 

Derby were unable to find an equaliser in the 13 minutes of added time which mostly came from Meister receiving treatment and the side now sit 22nd in the league table, playing one game more than Burnley and Preston North End below them. 

Updates on the striker should come now that the game is over, with supporters keen to learn that the young striker is recovering well.

Mentions
ChampionshipHenrik MeisterDerbyBirminghamPisaPrestonBurnley

Related Articles

Ten men West Brom beat Derby to go top of Championship after QPR held

Bowen brace fires West Ham to top as Southampton beat Swansea

Police investigate Cardiff defender Bielik after clash with Portsmouth fan