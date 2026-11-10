Mofokeng joins Mphela in rare South Africa scoring club

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Relebohile Mofokeng got a brace against Eritrea
Relebohile Mofokeng got a brace against EritreaEMILEE CHINN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Relebohile Mofokeng completed a rare feat when he scored twice for Bafana Bafana in their 5-0 win over Eritrea in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers earlier in the campaign.

He became only the second player to score more than once under coach Pitso Mosimane in the latter's 26 matches in charge of the national side across three spells.

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Bafana have had 18 different scorers in that time, but remarkably only Mofokeng and runaway leader Katlego Mphela have netted more than one goal.

Mphela scored seven times under Mosimane during the coach's second spell in charge, against Ghana (2010), Niger (2010), Egypt (2011), Burkina Faso (twice in 2011), Côte d'Ivoire (2011) and Ethiopia (2012).

Until Mofokeng's brace against Eritrea, no other player had managed more than a single goal for Mosimane.

 

Even Bernard Parker, at one stage a prolific scorer for the national side, managed just one goal, while the list also includes less frequent scorers such as Benson Mhlongo, Aaron Mokoena and Steven Pienaar, who netted one of his three international goals under Mosimane.

The coach has already had seven different scorers in his three matches in charge during his third spell.

Ime Okon and Samukele Kabini netted against Guinea, Mofokeng, Sphephelo Sithole, Iqraam Rayners and Luther Singh were on target against Eritrea, while Puso Dithejane scored against Egypt.

Bafana have scored eight goals in three matches since Mosimane's return, compared with 17 in his previous 23 games.

Bafana scorers under Mosimane: Katlego Mphela (7 goals), Relebohile Mofokeng (2), Benson Mhlongo (1), Katlego Mashego (1), Aaron Mokoena (1), Bernard Parker (1), Davide Somma (1), Steven Pienaar (1), Siyabonga Sangweni (1), Siphiwe Tshabalala (1), Andile Jali (1), Bradley Grobler (1), Ime Okon (1), Samukele Kabini (1), Sphephelo Sithole (1), Iqraam Rayners (1), Luther Singh (1), Puso Dithejane (1).

 

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Africa Cup of NationsEritreaRelebohile MofokengEgyptKatlego Mphela

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