Ali Maher confirms first Egypt squad to face Malawi in AFCON double-header

Newly appointed Egyptian national team coach Ali Maher has announced the official list of players for the Pharaohs in preparations for the two 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches against Malawi in November.

The Pharaohs will first host the Flames on November 13 before travelling for the return match in Lilongwe on November 17th.

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Ali Maher will be handling the role for the first time after replacing Hossam ⁠Hassan, who parted ways with the team on Saturday.

Hassan had renewed his contract until 2030 after leading Egypt to ‌ the round of 16 at this year's ‌World Cup, but the EFA said the decision followed ‌ a review of recent events.

Egypt is the most successful nation in the history of the AFCON, holding a record seven titles and 10 final appearances. They Won three consecutive tournaments from 2006 to 2010 under coach Hassan Shehata - an unmatched feat in AFCON history.

Mohamed Salah, who has made an explosive start to life in Turkey with Trabzonspor, recording nine goals and three assists in 11 Super Lig matches (and 10 goals and five assists across all competitions), is among the players summoned for the matchday three and four qualifying matches.

Salah’s key highlights in Turkey include scoring a hat-trick and an assist in a dominant 4-0 win over defending champions Galatasaray.

Malawi under coach Kalisto Pasuwa, have already arrived in Cairo with a 24-man squad featuring 15 foreign-based players, with TP Mazembe forward Lanjesi Nkhoma earning a place after missing the coach’s previous three call-ups.

Mozambique-based forwards Richard Mbulu and Babatunde Adepoju have also been included, alongside Germany-based forward Mwisho Mhango of Hannover 96.

Egypt squad to face Malawi

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy, Mehdi Soltani, Mostafa Chobeir and Mohamed Alaa.

Defenders: Mahmoud El Wench, Hossam Abdel Majid, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Abdel Monem, Mahmoud Marei, Mohamed Hani, Karim Hafez, Ahmed Fathy and Tarek Alaa.

Midfielders: Marwan Attia, Mohanad Lasheen, Mahmoud Saber, Mohamed Shehata, Nasser Maher, Ibrahim Adel, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Ahmed Sayed Zizo and Heitham Hassan.

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Hamza Abdel Karim and Mahmoud Memdouh.

Meanwhile, Namibia head coach Collin Benjamin has named his travelling squad for the upcoming double-header against Cameroon.

The Braves are set to play the Indomitable Lions away on November 12th in Doula before returning to Botswana for their home fixture on November 16th.

According to the Namibia FA, one notable absentee will be Peter Shitembi, who misses out due to an injury he picked up during the weekend fixture for his club.

His absence notwithstanding, coach Benjamin has retained a combination of familiar faces and new faces as he looks to assemble a competitive side capable of taking on the Indomitable Lions.

Namibia squad to face Cameroon

Ndisiro Kamajanda, Musipilli Sibeso, Ingo Barthromeus Kalonda, Eib Kennedy, Damaseb Sergio, Katua Ngero Kaanjuka, Kamberipa Ivan.

Hikumembe Tyrese Devante, Hanamub Riaan, Shiyave Johannes Hango, Haraseb Sisqo Baggio, Petrus Aprocius, Iimbondi Absalom Manjana Kamtuyasha, Doeseb Lawrence, Shidolo Moses.

Shitulapo Cosmos, Rudath Wendell, Tjiueza Prins, Noabeb Rashid, Hotto Deon, Muzeu Beteul, Shalulile Peter.