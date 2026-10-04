Mosimane continues super start as South Africa defeat Egypt

Pitso Mosimane made a dream start to his return to the South Africa hotseat when his inexperienced side beat Egypt 1-0 in Cairo in an international friendly on Sunday, making it three wins from three in the international window.

Following their wins over Guinea (2-1) and Eritrea (5-0) in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, Mosimane could not have asked for more from his team.

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Here are five things from the game in the Egyptian capital.

Much-changed Bafana

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane made nine changes to his side from the team that thumped Eritrea 5-0 last week. Only centre-back Ime Okon and midfielder Sphephelo Sithole were retained as Mosimane had a look at his wider squad.

There was a first Bafana cap for Mamelodi Sundowns winger Tashreeq Matthews and a return to the team for left-back Fawaaz Basadien.

Sipho Chaine got a run in goal as Ronwen Williams took a rest, and he also took over the captaincy.

Shandre Campbell came on at halftime for his debut, replacing Luther Singh, who did not click on the night.

There was no Mohamed Salah in the starting team or on the bench for Egypt as his absence from the side continued.

Match statistics Flashscore

Bad miss by Marmoush

Omar Marmoush had an excellent chance to open the scoring early on when he beat the offside trap and fashioned a shooting chance, but curled his effort wide of the far post.

He should have hit the target at the very least, though he was put under some pressure.

It was part of a bright opening from the Egyptians in which they dominated possession against the inexperienced Bafana side.

Matuludi bombing forward

It was noticeable how far forward right-back Thabang Matuludi was getting, often the furthest man forward, in fact.

In the first half, the two best chances fell to him as he skewed the first wide and then blazed over the bar with the second.

Compare that to Basadien on the left, and he barely seemed to get over the halfway line.

It was clearly a plan from Bafana to attack Egypt on the right and, to a degree, it worked in terms of getting Matuludi into scoring positions.

Bafana lead!

Bafana took the lead on 51 minutes and, while it was a howler from Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, Puso Dithejane showed good hustle to win the ball ahead of him and finish into an empty net.

Credit must first go to Campbell for a superb ball forward that set Dithejane on goal.

Shobeir raced off his line to try to win the ball first, but was not brave enough and Dithejane won it off him, rounded a defender and side-footed into an empty net for his first international goal.

He had been quiet up to that point, but the goal is a continuation of his excellent season with Chicago Fire.

The last five meetings Flashscore

Great save Goss

Ricardo Goss has not played any competitive football since August but was brought on in the second half as Mosimane gave all his goalkeepers a run in this window.

He showed his reflexes are sharp, though, with a fine stop from Hamza Abdelkarim’s bullet header with a little under 20 minutes to go.

The tall striker got a powerful effort on target, and Goss beat it away with a strong pair of wrists.

He was less convincing when he came out and tried to clear with his feet, sending Barcelona forward Abdelkarim sprawling. The striker wanted a penalty, but the officials held firm.

Goss then made a stunning save late on from a header at a corner, and the ball rebounded away off the crossbar as Bafana held on.