McTominay to miss Napoli's clash with Arsenal after successful heart procedure

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay has ⁠had a successful procedure to correct a heart ‌arrhythmia and is expected to return ‌to training in ‌about two weeks, the Italian ‌club said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old ‌Scotland international underwent a planned ablation procedure at Spire ‌Manchester Hospital following a ⁠diagnosis ‌of a mild, benign arrhythmia last ​week.

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"As was planned, Scott McTominay had an ​ablation procedure carried out at the Spire Manchester Hospital ⁠during the ​morning," Napoli said in a statement.

"The surgery was perfectly successful. McTominay will observe a ‌rest period of around two weeks before resuming training."

The former Manchester United midfielder sat out Napoli's 3-2 Serie A defeat by champions Inter Milan on Saturday. He is set to miss ‌Wednesday's Champions League opener ​against Arsenal, as well ‌as league fixtures against Bologna and Fiorentina.

McTominay is expected to resume full training during the upcoming international ⁠break.