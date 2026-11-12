Scotland vs North Macedonia: Confirmed team news as Robertson hopes to make history

Scotland welcome North Macedonia to Hampden Park on Friday night as the Nations League action continues.

Scotland boss Sebastien Pocognoli has overseen one draw, two defeats and just one victory so far in what has been a mixed start.

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It could be worse, however, as North Macedonia head into Friday's encounter enduring a miserable five-game losing streak and a 12-game winless run across all competitions.

Scotland are hoping to secure a second-placed finish and a promotion playoff place, and a win on Friday night is imperative for Pocognoli.

Kenny Dalglish holds the Scotland record with 102 caps, between 1971 and 1986. If Andrew Robertson lays tonight against North Macedonia, he’ll be on 102 and level with Dalglish in what is looking like a historic week for the defender, who could break the record against Switzerland on the 16th November.

Scotland vs North Macedonia team news

Scott McTominay returns for Scotland after not featuring in the first four Nations League matches due to undergoing heart surgery.

As for North Macedonia, the nation has no injury or suspension concerns.

Scotland vs North Macedonia predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gunn; Graham, Hendry, Tierney; Gannon-Doak, Gilmour, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Bowie

North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; Mladenovski, Musliu, Meljichi; Ilievski, Gashtarov, Atanasov, Alioski; Bardhi, Elmas; Rastoder

Scotland vs North Macedonia kick-off time

Both sides clash at Hampden Park for a 19:45 kick-off. UK time.

Form

Scotland: LDLWL

North Macedonia: LLLLL

Key facts

Scotland won the reverse fixture 2-0 in Skopje on 3rd October and had 25 shots and seven big chances to the hosts’ nine shots and none. Before that, the sides hadn’t met since 2013.

Goce Sedloski took charge of North Macedonia in December 2025 and is still looking for his first win.

A victory will be required for North Macedonia to have any chance of avoiding a relegation playoff match.