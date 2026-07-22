Marseille interested in free-agent French defender Sidibe

Olympique Marseille are reportedly considering a move for experienced French defender Djibril Sidibe.

The 2018 World Cup winner is currently a free agent after leaving Toulouse, where he spent the last two seasons.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sidibe made 63 appearances for the club during that period, contributing three goals and seven assists. The full-back, who developed through the ESTAC Troyes academy, is viewed by Marseille as an attractive option because of his top-level experience and leadership qualities.

His potential arrival could also provide valuable experience inside the dressing room as the club prepares for another European campaign.However, according to RMC Sport, Marseille face competition from several Italian clubs who have reportedly expressed interest in signing the defender.