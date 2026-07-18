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AC Milan consider Marseille’s Hojbjerg as potential summer target

AC Milan consider Marseille’s Hojbjerg as potential summer target
AC Milan consider Marseille’s Hojbjerg as potential summer targetAlain ROBERT / Sipa Press / Profimedia

AC Milan are exploring the possibility of signing Olympique Marseille midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

According to Sky Sport, the 30-year-old Dane has emerged as a potential option to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s midfield ahead of the new season.

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Although Hojbjerg remains under contract with Marseille until 2028, the French club’s financial situation and efforts to reduce their wage bill could make a deal possible at a favourable price.

Milan are not expected to rush into negotiations, with Amorim set to first evaluate his squad before deciding whether a new midfielder is required. If he approves the move, the Rossoneri could quickly step up their pursuit.

A transfer would also reunite Højbjerg with former Marseille teammate Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder enjoyed a strong 2024/25 campaign, making 43 appearances, scoring five goals and providing five assists.

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Football transfersPierre-Emile HojbjergRuben AmorimMarseilleAC MilanSerie A

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