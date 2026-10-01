Marseille handed Gouiri boost as thigh injury fears ease

Olympique Marseille have received encouraging news over Amine Gouiri after the forward returned early from international duty with Algeria because of injury.

According to L’Equipe, the plaaayer suffered only a minor thigh problem and is not expected to miss Marseille’s Ligue 1 clash against ESTAC Troyes on October 11.

Advertisement Advertisement

There remains uncertainty over Himad Abdelli, who sustained an ankle injury while representing Algeria but remains with the national team.

Elsewhere, Derek Cornelius faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with a hip injury expected to keep him out until early 2027.

Tochukwu Nnadi is set to resume first-team training this week after recovering from the knee injury he suffered in August.

However, Geoffrey Kondogbia remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a thigh problem sustained against AS Monaco.