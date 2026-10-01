Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Norway vs Wales: Confirmed lineups as Haaland seeks to break Wales' unbeaten run

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Denmark starting snub

Baleba in line for full debut as Man Utd seek midfield fix

Netherlands vs Greece: Confirmed team news Xavi aims to end Greece's incredible form

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo departs Portugal camp after coach says he won't start clash with Denmark

Haaland sues airline company over illegal trademark use in World Cup campaign

Rafael Leao to wear No. 7 shirt against Denmark after Ronaldo's departure

Jesus and federation chief reportedly tried to stop Ronaldo leaving at airport

Marseille handed Gouiri boost as thigh injury fears ease

Marseille handed Gouiri boost as thigh injury fears ease
Marseille handed Gouiri boost as thigh injury fears easeJustine MEDDAH / AFP / AFP / Profimedia

Olympique Marseille have received encouraging news over Amine Gouiri after the forward returned early from international duty with Algeria because of injury.

According to L’Equipe, the plaaayer suffered only a minor thigh problem and is not expected to miss Marseille’s Ligue 1 clash against ESTAC Troyes on October 11. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

There remains uncertainty over Himad Abdelli, who sustained an ankle injury while representing Algeria but remains with the national team.

Elsewhere, Derek Cornelius faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, with a hip injury expected to keep him out until early 2027.

Tochukwu Nnadi is set to resume first-team training this week after recovering from the knee injury he suffered in August.

However, Geoffrey Kondogbia remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from a thigh problem sustained against AS Monaco.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Ligue 1Amine GouiriHimad AbdelliTochukwu NnadiMarseilleTroyes

Related Articles

Marseille dealt blow as Cornelius faces three-month absence

Genesio has no plans to resign despite Marseille’s poor start

Marseille face Paixao injury worry after Classique loss