Marseille dealt blow as Cornelius faces three-month absence

According to L’Equipe, the 28-year-old will not require surgery but is unlikely to play again in 2027.
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Cornelius returned to Marseille this summer following a loan spell at Rangers and had made limited appearances this season, featuring for 26 minutes in Ligue 1 and 67 minutes in the Europa League.
The defender started against Besiktas in the Europa League and appeared set to provide a rotation option for Bruno Genesio’s squad.
However, he suffered a non-contact lower-body injury during training in Toronto on Wednesday and was taken to hospital.