Marseille dealt blow as Cornelius faces three-month absence

Marseille defender Derek Cornelius is expected to miss around three months after suffering a hip injury while on international duty with Canada.

According to L’Equipe, the 28-year-old will not require surgery but is unlikely to play again in 2027.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cornelius returned to Marseille this summer following a loan spell at Rangers and had made limited appearances this season, featuring for 26 minutes in Ligue 1 and 67 minutes in the Europa League.

The defender started against Besiktas in the Europa League and appeared set to provide a rotation option for Bruno Genesio’s squad.

However, he suffered a non-contact lower-body injury during training in Toronto on Wednesday and was taken to hospital.