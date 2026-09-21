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Genesio has no plans to resign despite Marseille’s poor start

Genesio has no plans to resign despite Marseille’s poor start
Genesio has no plans to resign despite Marseille’s poor startValentina Claret/PsnewZ / Bestimage / Profimedia

Bruno Genesio has ruled out resigning as Olympique Marseille manager despite the club enduring the worst start in their history.

The club’s 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday’s Classique was their fifth loss in six matches, while their fourth Ligue 1 defeat in five games leaves them in the relegation zone heading into the international break.

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His position came under further scrutiny with several media outlets reporting the veteran tactician could resign. However, Genesio dismissed those: “There isn’t any idea of resigning, no.”

“The 17th place? At Marseille, we are used to playing at the top of the table. That is why I’m trying to sound the alarm when we’re talking about ‘honourable’ defeats.”

The difficult run comes amid major financial problems, with Marseille selling several key players during the summer to balance their books and satisfy UEFA and the DNCG. 

As a result, Genesio has been left with a considerably weakened squad in both quality and depth.

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