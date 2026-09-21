Marseille face Paixao injury worry after Classique loss

Olympique Marseille could be without Igor Paixao for a period after the Brazilian winger suffered an injury during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 26-year-old was forced off in the first half of the Classique at the Velodrome, with Angel Gomes introduced as his replacement.

Advertisement Advertisement

Marseille head coach Bruno Genesio provided an update on the winger after the match. “I’ve not yet had an update, but it looks like it is (a problem with) his ankle,” he told the media.

Paixao was heavily linked with a departure during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, with Sunderland among the clubs interested in signing him.

However, Marseille’s ownership ultimately decided to retain the Brazilian after Genesio and CEO Stephane Richard pushed for him to stay.

Following several high-profile departures and limited recruitment, Paixao had emerged as one of Marseille’s key players. However, his potential absence would therefore represent another concern for Genesio.