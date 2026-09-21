Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

David Moyes confirms Jarrad Branthwaite transfer plan

Liverpool hold talks with Monaco over move for Chelsea target Camara

Carragher urges Liverpool head coach Iraola to drop 'really poor' Wirtz

Real Madrid confirm serious Fede Valverde injury from controversial Kang-in Lee tackle

Most read on Flashscore News

Kluivert and Malen out for Netherlands break, Xavi calls up Til and Meerdink

Zverev marches Germany into Davis Cup Final 8, Britain and Spain also through

Teenage star Iva Jovic cruises to second-straight Guadalajara title

Two records fall for Orlando Pirates after win over Marumo Gallants

Marseille face Paixao injury worry after Classique loss

Marseille face Paixao injury worry after Classique loss
Marseille face Paixao injury worry after Classique lossAdrien Pittore / Sipa Press / Profimedia

Olympique Marseille could be without Igor Paixao for a period after the Brazilian winger suffered an injury during Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 26-year-old was forced off in the first half of the Classique at the Velodrome, with Angel Gomes introduced as his replacement. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marseille head coach Bruno Genesio provided an update on the winger after the match. “I’ve not yet had an update, but it looks like it is (a problem with) his ankle,” he told the media. 

Paixao was heavily linked with a departure during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, with Sunderland among the clubs interested in signing him. 

However, Marseille’s ownership ultimately decided to retain the Brazilian after Genesio and CEO Stephane Richard pushed for him to stay.

Following several high-profile departures and limited recruitment, Paixao had emerged as one of Marseille’s key players. However, his potential absence would therefore represent another concern for Genesio.

Mentions
Igor PaixaoMarseillePSGLigue 1

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Diego Lugano on why he chose PSG, Forlan managing Uruguay and Luis Suarez

PSG earn Le Classique bragging rights with victory over 10-man Marseille in

PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi investigated over conflict-of-interest suspicions