Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku is excited about potentially facing former teammate Kevin De Bruyne when Napoli visit the Etihad Stadium in Tuesday's Champions League encounter.

The Belgian returns to Manchester after ending his illustrious decade-long Citizens career in 2025.

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Doku admits facing his international teammate would be special but insists securing victory remains the hosts’ priority.

“Kevin (De Bruyne), I don’t need to say how he is a special player even to this day,” Doku told the media.

“I played with him at City but I’m still playing with him at the national team. It’s always fun to play with him, he sees things for others and the quality he has is unbelievable.

“We will all be happy to see him tomorrow. The last time we played against Napoli it was unfortunate he didn’t play a lot because of the red card, but I’m excited to play against him and I am very happy to still play with him.

“We are all competitive, so we all know and want to be our best but it’s always good to see someone like Kevin who achieved so many things but always wants to be better and better.”