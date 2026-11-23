Manchester City are back in UEFA Champions League action on November 24 as Napoli land at the Etihad Stadium.

City were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw against Fulham over the weekend with no win in their last four top-flight matches for Enzo Maresca's team.

Advertisement Advertisement

A point against Alvaro Arbeloa's visitors ends a three-match losing streak for the Italian coach, but he's certain to make changes to his starting XI, as Kevin De Bruyne heads back to Manchester.

"Kevin is a top player, he's been one of the most important players in this club. We're very happy to see him back.

"There's no doubt he's one of the best, in the history of this club. In the last 10 years, all the trophies the club achieved, Kevin was here and an important player. Top guy, polite, fantastic. It was a pleasure to work with him.

"Matheus Nunes is back. The only one still out is Antoine Semenyo. With the others we have some doubts, in terms of tightness, and the amount of games played. We have today's training session and then we will decide."