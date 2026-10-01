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Mandela Keita explains decision to choose Belgium over Guinea

Mandela Keita explains decision to choose Belgium over Guinea
Mandela Keita explains decision to choose Belgium over GuineaNico Vereecken / PsnewZ / Profimedia

Parma midfielder Mandela Keita has revealed that he never considered switching international allegiance from Belgium to Guinea despite spending several years outside the Red Devils squad.

The 24-year-old has returned to the Europeans’ set-up following the appointment of Mark van Bommel, who previously coached him at Royal Antwerp.Speaking to HLN, Keita confirmed that Guinea approached him during his international absence, but the midfielder remained committed to representing Belgium.

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“I have dual nationality and they contacted me. But my focus was always on the Red Devils. It never crossed my mind to switch.”

Keita earned his first Belgium call-up in 2023 after helping Antwerp win the Belgian Pro League and domestic cup but subsequently fell out of contention.

He later moved to Parma, where he has made 77 appearances since 2024, scoring once and providing two assists.

Keita will hope to earn his second international cap when the Red Devils face Turkey on Friday evening.

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Mandela KeitaMark van BommelBelgiumGuineaManchester UnitedTurkeyAntwerpUEFA Nations League

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