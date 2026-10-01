France vs Italy: Confirmed team news as Zidane hopes to maintain perfect start

France clash with Italy at the Stade de France as manager Zinedine Zidane hopes to make it 3 wins from 3.

France have won both their matches so far 1–0 as life under Zidane gets underway. Les Bleus sit top of their Nations League group, three points ahead of Belgium and Italy in what has been an impressive start.

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After losing Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise stepped up and scored against Turkey to salvage a late 1-0 win. Zidane will be hoping for more goals from his side this time around in what should be an exciting clash.

France vs Italy team news

Zidane will be without Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba and Mbappe who has since returned to Madrid for treatment ahead of his Real Madrid return.

Italy, however, are missing Giacomo Raspadori as Moise Kean and Gianluca Scamacca attempt to step up.

France vs Italy kick-off time

Both sides meet at the Stade de France at 19:45 kick off UK time.

France vs Italy predicted line-ups

France: Maignan; Kalulu, Upamecano, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue

Italy: Donnarumma; Kayode, Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Barella, Fagioli, Tonali; S. Esposito, P. Esposito, Cambiaghi

France vs Italy H2H

Each of the last five matches has seen at least one goal scored at both ends, but more importantly, France have won four of the last five encounters.

Key stats

Both sides beat the other 3-1 away from home in the last Nations League, but France lead 4-2 on the head-to-head since Italy's triumph in the 2006 World Cup final.

However, Italy lead the all-time head-to-head: 20 wins to France's 12, with 9 draws. Italy have also scored 86 goals to France's 60 across the meetings recorded by UEFA.