Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Norway vs Wales: Confirmed lineups as Haaland seeks to break Wales' unbeaten run

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp after Denmark starting snub

Baleba in line for full debut as Man Utd seek midfield fix

Netherlands vs Greece: Confirmed team news Xavi aims to end Greece's incredible form

Most read on Flashscore News

Ronaldo departs Portugal camp after coach says he won't start clash with Denmark

Haaland sues airline company over illegal trademark use in World Cup campaign

Rafael Leao to wear No. 7 shirt against Denmark after Ronaldo's departure

Jesus and federation chief reportedly tried to stop Ronaldo leaving at airport

Van Bommel offers Lukaku no assurances before Turkey test

Belgium boss Van Bommel reacts on the touchline
Belgium boss Van Bommel reacts on the touchlineREUTERS / Omar Havana

Belgium coach Mark van Bommel played down concerns over Romelu Lukaku's limited involvement in his ⁠first two matches in charge but said he could not guarantee Belgium’s top scorer playing time against Turkey on Friday.

Lukaku played only ‌the final seven minutes of last week's 2-0 Nations League win over Italy in Rome ‌and remained on the bench during Monday's last-gasp home defeat by ‌France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

His limited role raised questions over the international future of the 33-year-old, who ‌has scored 93 goals in 133 appearances for Belgium.

"It is absolutely ‌not the case that Romelu cannot come on or start. Quite the opposite,” Van Bommel told a press conference on Thursday ahead of the match in Liege.

"It ‌depends on what we think we need in a ⁠particular phase or situation. He ‌has certain qualities, but I felt that in that match we were playing a ​little further away from goal, which meant we could use pace. The only disadvantage is that he hasn’t played much for ​Fenerbahce."

Belgium vs Turkey win probability
Belgium vs Turkey win probabilityFlashscore

Lukaku has had little playing time at club level recently. Injury and a disagreement with Napoli meant he did not start a match ⁠last season and made only ​a handful of substitute appearances.

Since joining Fenerbahce, he has started one game and been brought on as a substitute seven times.

“You have to take that into account," Van Bommel said.

"I also explained to him that I chose ‌pace, not because he is doing badly, because he is training well. But it’s not the case that you play based on good training sessions, or vice versa. But you don’t need to read anything major into it.

“As a player, you always want to play. We have 24 outfield players, which is more than usual. Don’t worry about it. Romelu has experienced everything. He hasn’t always played at his clubs and has sometimes had to fight for his place. No worries,” the coach repeated.

Belgium ‌will be cautious about the workload of 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder Romeo Lavia, ​who made his first international start against France and earned rave ‌reviews for his performance.

Lavia has struggled over the last three seasons with frequent injuries.

"Romeo came on against Italy and played 85 minutes against France. He did a fantastic job," said Van Bommel.

"You can already assume that I won’t start him. Chelsea are also being ⁠cautious with him, and so are ⁠we. We want to make ‌the most of his qualities."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
UEFA Nations LeagueBelgiumRomelu LukakuMark van BommelTurkeyRomeo Lavia

Related Articles

France vs Italy: Confirmed team news as Zidane hopes to maintain perfect start

Kayode revels in dream Italy debut against Turkey

Zidane's wealth of available talent highlighted in France's narrow win over Belgium