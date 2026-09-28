De Bruyne and Godts shine as Belgium highlight Nations League credentials

Belgian players go over to greet their fans at the Olimpico

With Mark Van Bommel at the helm, the Belgium have made a highly encouraging start to their Nations League campaign. Their victory at the Olimpico, the Red Devils' first official win in Italy, offered glimpses of talent and hope for the near future.

The Sack of Rome remains etched in history as one of the most dramatic episodes in Italian history. In 1527, the Eternal City was invaded, ravaged and looted for almost a year by an army of mercenaries who had gone unpaid and sought revenge against Pope Clement VII.

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Almost 500 years later, Kevin De Bruyne and company produced a similar sporting feat.

Belgium won 2-0 away to an Italy side that still appear stunned by yet another World Cup failure. In reality, however, it was the Red Devils' qualities that made the difference on Friday.

At the Olimpico, the pride of the Italian capital, they tore up the pitch with lethal counter-attacks and much more vibrant, effective patterns of play.

Their most dazzling player also took centre stage. At 35, he reminded everyone how influential he can be when given the conditions to show it.

De Bruyne's game against Italy Flashscore

De Bruyne can still run the show

Calmness. Timing. Precision. These were the three qualities perfectly showcased by the Belgian midfielder in Rome, where he dictated play from the central attacking-midfield position. But that was not all.

The Napoli midfielder held his own in every physical battle, including against Sandro Tonali, who is far younger and stands out precisely for his strength in ground duels.

De Bruyne also made a run into the opposition box that ended with a central header. He delivered his best performance of the last two years.

The 1991-born midfielder led the Red Devils' midfield with his usual class, setting the tempo and showing almost surgical passing accuracy (30 completed out of 31 attempted, or 96.8%).

The key moment of his performance came in the 20th minute. De Bruyne won a loose ball in Italy's midfield and, with his customary vision, threaded a perfectly weighted pass through to Mika Godts, who went on to score the opening goal.

Overall, the Belgian number seven looked as sharp as in his prime. First-time touches when required, bursts forward with the ball when needed. His precision when picking out passes still makes him one of the world's best playmakers.

It was a superb hour from De Bruyne, reflected in his Flashscore rating of 8.7, the highest of any player on the pitch. Under Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri with Italy, he was never given the freedom to create as he pleased.

Under Van Bommel, he seems to have rediscovered the joy of creating.

Dribbling and creativity

The humiliating, embarrassing solo run with which Godts opened the scoring, sending Gianluca Mancini and Diego Coppola the wrong way before beating Donnarumma, was the moment that best captured Friday's performance.

The Paris Saint-Germain winger is justifying the huge investment made by the French club to sign him from Ajax. The Tienen native is now one of the best players in the art of dribbling at speed. He is also gradually climbing the pecking order at the European champions.

As they face France today, the Red Devils know they have players on both flanks capable of creating numerical superiority. Godts' counterpart is Diego Moreira, who is already making his mark at AC Milan, even if he has yet to become an undisputed starter.

Coming off the bench, he helped the Rossoneri come from behind against Lazio with two goals in five minutes at the Olimpico.

Two weeks later, he returned there and once again showcased his innate ability to beat a man. Even if Dodi Lukebakio could replace him against Les Bleus, his presence alongside Jeremy Doku and Godts confirms Belgium's tendency to produce players capable of taking opponents on.

Mika Godts dribbling REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

With some players possessing blistering speed and the ability to keep the ball away from opponents, and others capable of providing excellent defensive coverage across the pitch, the Red Devils, who were eliminated in the World Cup quarter-finals, appear to be ushering in another 'golden generation'.

Godts could become the new Hazard, while De Ketelaere is improving in the false nine role, even if he can never match the physical presence of Romelu Lukaku.

With De Bruyne and Courtois as their pillars, Belgium are once again emerging as Europe's wildcard. Could the time for true redemption have finally arrived?