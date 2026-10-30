Manchester United ace Tielemans pleased club are sticking with Carrick

Youri Tielemans believes Manchester United have done the right thing in standing by manager Michael Carrick as the struggling English giants require stability rather than "sudden change".

There was intense speculation over Carrick's future following last Sunday's 3-0 defeat by Bournemouth, a reverse that meant United had gone eight games without a win, with defeat leaving the Red Devils just a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

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So poor was United's performance at Old Trafford, many pundits thought Carrick would be sacked despite it only being five months since he was handed a two-year deal by the club.

But the former United and England midfielder remains in post, for the time being at least, with Carrick's chance to oversee a revival starting away to Chelsea on Saturday.

"I came here partly because of him (Carrick) because he wanted me here, he wants me to help the team out," Tielemans, who joined United from Aston Villa in pre-season told TNT Sports on Friday.

"I'm very happy for him to stay and the whole group, you know, we don't want a sudden change. We don't want a big change that is going to disrupt things more than they are.

"We just need stability. We need to keep working hard and then it's going to turn at some point."

United's seven points from their first eight games represents their worst start to a league campaign since 1986 - several years before the start of the Premier League era.

Although United captain Bruno Fernandes publicly criticised Carrick's tactics following an embarrassing 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League, Tielemans said the manager retained the "trust of his squad".

"What he has said is for us to keep working," the Belgium midfielder told Viaplay.

"To trust that things are going to come well, to keep working hard, to keep doing the little details right, to be professional, to do your work and then at some point it is going to turn positively.

"He has a lot of trust in our abilities and we trust him as well to guide us through that, so we just need to keep doing good things and then hopefully good things will come."