Manchester United have reportedly been handed a boost in their potential pursuit of Eddie Howe with Michael Carrick still on the ropes.

Carrick is under immense pressure at Old Trafford as Man United have just two wins from their first 12 games across all competitions of the season.

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It’s been decided that the 45-year-old will remain in charge for the game against Chelsea on Saturday (October 31).

Still, Carrick’s days feel numbered and reports about who could come in and replace him continue to circulate.

We’ve seen the likes of Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann, and former Newcastle boss Howe all linked with the job.

Howe is believed to be the front runner, but despite being a free agent, Man United would still have to pay Newcastle compensation should they decide to move for him.

Per BBC Sport, the reported figure of £6 million has now been halved, making Howe’s appointment all the more attractive.

It’s been widely reported that Howe had intended to take some time off following his Newcastle departure, but would return for the Man United job.