Benjamin Sesko "really happy" ahead of Manchester derby: I have teammates that are perfect

Benjamin Sesko has spoken ahead of the Manchester Derby this weekend as he expressed how happy he is at Manchester United.

Sesko has spent time out of the starting lineup thanks to a shin injury that he was dealing with during pre-season but ahead of the clash with Manchester City, he is now back to 100% fitness.

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The Slovenian striker had come off the bench in United’s previous three matches as the club’s medical team remained cautious over bringing him back for 90 minutes under manager Michael Carrick.

Sesko explained the reasoning behind the delay in his return to the pitch in what was a smart approach from the club as the 23 year has avoided any further injuries.

"It was basically just to make sure that it doesn't get worse because this was kind of a problem. We just need a little bit longer than usual, because if you start too early, it might appear again. And I think waiting a little bit longer was a great decision, and now it's healed, so it's perfect. It was shin."

Following a £66m move from RB Leipzig, Sesko has spoken about his current state of mind, revealing that he couldn’t be happier and that he is loving life at the club and in the UK.

"Way better, especially than last season. I changed a country. Everything was new for me. Now for me it's like I'm really enjoying it. I'm really happy here. I love life here. I have teammates that are perfect. I can't really complain about anything."

Sesko has played a part in all four of Man United's competitive games this season and can now play a full 90 minutes against Manchester City in the derby which starts in just a few hours time.