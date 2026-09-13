Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man City have no plans to sell defender to Man Utd despite January interest

Man Utd lineup v Man City: Confirmed team news ahead of a thrilling Manchester derby

Why Max Dowman won't feature for Arsenal against Sunderland tonight

Lisandro Martinez hails young defender as 'the future' of Man United

Most read on Flashscore News

Former West Ham striker Antonio joins Championship side Watford on free transfer

Tusker overpower Al Ahli to reach second phase of CAF Confederation Cup

Carrick and Maresca looking to make history when Man Utd and City meet in derby

'There was no player better than me': Mbappe confident of winning Ballon d'Or

Benjamin Sesko "really happy" ahead of Manchester derby: I have teammates that are perfect

Benjamin Sesko "really happy" ahead of Manchester derby: I have teammates that are perfect
Benjamin Sesko "really happy" ahead of Manchester derby: I have teammates that are perfectAction Images via Reuters

Benjamin Sesko has spoken ahead of the Manchester Derby this weekend as he expressed how happy he is at Manchester United.

Sesko has spent time out of the starting lineup thanks to a shin injury that he was dealing with during pre-season but ahead of the clash with Manchester City, he is now back to 100% fitness. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Slovenian striker had come off the bench in United’s previous three matches as the club’s medical team remained cautious over bringing him back for 90 minutes under manager Michael Carrick. 

Sesko explained the reasoning behind the delay in his return to the pitch in what was a smart approach from the club as the 23 year has avoided any further injuries. 

"It was basically just to make sure that it doesn't get worse because this was kind of a problem. We just need a little bit longer than usual, because if you start too early, it might appear again. And I think waiting a little bit longer was a great decision, and now it's healed, so it's perfect. It was shin." 

Following a £66m move from RB Leipzig, Sesko has spoken about his current state of mind, revealing that he couldn’t be happier and that he is loving life at the club and in the UK. 

"Way better, especially than last season. I changed a country. Everything was new for me. Now for me it's like I'm really enjoying it. I'm really happy here. I love life here. I have teammates that are perfect. I can't really complain about anything." 

Sesko has played a part in all four of Man United's competitive games this season and can now play a full 90 minutes against Manchester City in the derby which starts in just a few hours time.

Mentions
Benjamin SeskoManchester UnitedManchester CityRB LeipzigPremier League

Related Articles

Carrick's message to fans ahead of Man City clash: Old Trafford must become a magical place

Man Utd lineup v Man City: Confirmed team news ahead of a thrilling Manchester derby

Man City have no plans to sell defender to Man Utd despite January interest