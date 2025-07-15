Man Utd open talks with Aston Villa for Martinez after Onana injury

Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Aston Villa for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The move comes after Andre Onana’s difficult season, marked by costly errors in crucial moments.

Onana’s performances have sparked doubts about his suitability as a long-term option, especially given the high expectations of playing between the sticks at Old Trafford.

According to Gaston Edul, the Old Trafford giants have made World Cup-winning star a top priority as he is high on manager Ruben Amorim’s wish list.

Talks between United and Aston Villa are ongoing, but no final deal has been reached yet.

After five successful years with the Midlands club, Martinez appeared ready for a new challenge this summer. His emotional farewell to fans at the end of last season has only intensified speculation that his time at Villa Park was drawing to a close.