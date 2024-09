Manchester United midfielder James Scanlon hit four goals for the U18s against Blackburn Rovers today.

Scanlon struck his goals as United won 9-0 against Blackburn.

The midfielder is a senior Gibraltar international and also features for the U21s.

Also scoring today was Gabriele Biancheri (two), Zach Baumann, Dante Plunkett and Godwill Kukonki.

Rovers had Jackson Shorrocks was sent off in injury time after picking up a second yellow card.