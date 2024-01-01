Man Utd midfielder Mount admits fresh injury setback

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount will be out of action for around a month.

The Red Devils were hoping to have the former England star fit enough to play all season.

However, Mount has only managed to last two and a half games of the new season, going down at half-time in a 2-1 loss to Brighton.

In a statement on social media, Mount said: "During the last game I picked up a minor muscle injury.

"I've had it checked and it looks like I'll be out for a few games. Leading up to and during pre-season, I worked hard to get my fitness back to where it needs to be and I felt re-energised, sharp and ready.

"I wanted you to hear it directly from me how frustrated I am, as I expect you are too. I will do everything possible to be back in the best shape and help the team."