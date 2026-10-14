Flashscore sources: Lisandro Martinez outburst could start Atletico Madrid transfer saga

Lisandro Martinez’s explosive criticism of Manchester United’s hierarchy could mark the beginning of the end of his career at Old Trafford - with Atletico Madrid likely to emerge as a potential destination for the defender.

The Argentine’s comments following United’s 2-0 defeat against Atleti on Tuesday are expected to be reviewed internally by the club, with the centre-back’s own future facing renewed scrutiny.

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Martinez seems unlikely to extend his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2027, and this season could prove to be his last in Manchester.

United have already been considering the future of the 28-year-old, and the latest developments could accelerate the process.

Some sources have suggested to Flashscore that Martinez’s outburst may have been intended, at least in part, to help establish the situation before the end of the season. However, his precise intentions remain unclear.

One particularly intriguing potential landing spot is Atletico Madrid - the very side that defeated United 2-0 on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone’s team have held an interest in Martinez as a potential signing when he next becomes available, while the defender has an interest in playing in LaLiga. A move to Atletico is understood to be an attractive prospect for the Argentine.

Martinez did little to hide his frustration when discussing United’s current situation, directing criticism towards the club’s recruitment and senior decision-makers.

“A fantastic season last season, but now we are far from the top. We have to bring in more players to compete,” he said.

“Look at Atletico, they had an amazing team, they deserved to win. I expect more, from everyone. More investment? Yes, 100%. I expect more from our technical director, I have to be honest.”

The comments have opened up debate over whether Martinez was right to speak so publicly about the club’s shortcomings or whether his intervention risks appearing self-serving.

Those sympathetic to the defender’s position argue that United’s recruitment and investment have not been sufficient to close the gap on their rivals. From that perspective, Martinez has simply voiced frustrations that others inside the club may share.

There is also an opposing argument that the defender is attempting to distance himself from United’s problems at a time when his own performances have come under scrutiny.

The issues surrounding Martinez add another layer to an increasingly complicated season for United. Manager Michael Carrick is already under pressure, but the focus is now widening beyond the dugout.

Martinez’s intervention has placed those issues firmly in the spotlight, with his comments potentially having consequences for his own future as well as the wider dressing-room dynamic.