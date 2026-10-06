Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

JJ Gabriel faces uncertain future after celebrating 16th birthday

Liverpool concern as Jacquet suffers injury with France

Antonio Conte to join Man Utd? Iconic Premier League manager drops hint on future

Olise comes off bench to inspire France rout of Belgium

Most read on Flashscore News

On the up: Bafana keep climbing World Rankings as Mosimane boosts his numbers

Norwegian FA files complaints with FIFA committees over peace prize and World Cup sell-off

England's Kane 'built differently' with desire for records, says Tuchel

EXCLUSIVE: 'Not a fan of stripping medals' Shaun Wright-Phillips says on Man City scandal

Man Utd eye Murillo as Forest defender draws rival interest

Manchester United continue to admire Murillo
Manchester United continue to admire MurilloReuters / David Klein

Murillo remains on Manchester United’s radar as they assess how to strengthen their defence next year, even with Liverpool and Chelsea currently being linked with the Nottingham Forest defender.

United's interest in the Brazil international is not new. They followed him extensively last season and explored the possibility of a deal, at a time when Forest's position was more vulnerable. A valuation of around £60-70 million was touted if the club were relegated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Forest ultimately stayed up - and Murillo's position has strengthened since then.

He signed a new contract in May and Forest are under no pressure to sell. That means the figures previously discussed are no longer a useful guide to what it would take to prise him away.

A huge offer would be required, and January is not a time when United would expect to land him.

Sources say United’s interest is more relevant to their longer-term planning, especially with further decisions coming in defence.

As we have reported, United continue to admire Jarrad Branthwaite, while other centre-backs are also being assessed as they look at how the position could evolve. Murillo belongs in that conversation.

His age, Premier League experience and ability to defend aggressively while remaining comfortable in possession make him the type of centre-back United can see fitting into their long-term plans.

He would also represent a significant investment, which is why his situation is more likely to become relevant when the club are prepared to make a major defensive commitment.

Murillo's most recent player ratings
Murillo's most recent player ratingsFlashscore

He has an opportunity to strengthen his Premier League credentials in the coming weeks, with Forest facing high-profile tests against Arsenal and Manchester City before the next international break.

Those games will provide Murillo with another chance to measure himself against two of the division’s best teams.

Liverpool and Chelsea may be the clubs generating the most Murillo speculation at present, but United’s interest should not be dismissed.

They have certainly been monitoring him and remain ambitious about the possibility of signing him if it becomes possible

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedNottinghamMurilloChelseaLiverpoolFootball transfers

Related Articles

Chelsea join Premier League rivals in Tyrick Mitchell transfer chase

Who's Missing: Chelsea's Joao Pedro doubtful, Foden suspended for Man City

Carabao Cup 4th round draw today: Date, time, TV channel, ball numbers and live stream