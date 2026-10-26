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Man City lineup v Brighton: Confirmed team news as Marseca eyes up Rulli, Reis & Semenyo starts

Man City manager Enzo Maresca.
Man City manager Enzo Maresca.Profimedia

Manchester City face Premier League opposition in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round on October 28th as Brighton & Hove Albion land at the Etihad Stadium.

Enzo Maresca's side lost 2-1 on the road at Aston Villa over the weekend, to end their 100% start to the top-flight campaign, as Arsenal moved level on points with them at the top of the table.

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The Seagulls lost at Liverpool, but Fabian Hurzeler's charges are in strong overall form, as they remain third in the rankings.

Man City v Brighton team news

Both sides will rotate heavily, based on the lineups from the previous round, as City beat Norwich City 5-0 and Brighton saw off Manchester United with a 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.

Geronimo Rulli, Vitor Reis, Allan and Antoine Semenyo could come in with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marc Guehi and Erling Haaland among those offered a rest by Maresca.

Man City predicted lineup v Brighton

Man City XI: Rulli; Lewis, Reis, Khusanov, O'Reilly; Kovacic, Bouaddi, Cherki; Semenyo, Samba, Ndiaye.

Man City v Brighton kick off time

Kick off at the Etihad Stadium is set at 7:30pm in the UK.

Key stat

Man City have won nine EFL/Carabao Cup titles - second only to Liverpool on 10 - with five lifted by Pep Guardiola.

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