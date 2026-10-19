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Semenyo out for two months! Huge blow as Maresca confirms injury & Haaland update

Semenyo out for two months! Huge blow as Maresca confirms injury & Haaland update
Semenyo out for two months! Huge blow as Maresca confirms injury & Haaland updateREUTERS

Ghana international Antoine Semenyo was seen in pain following the win over Ipswich and the extent of his injury has been revealed.

Manchester City welcome AEK Athens to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, looking to return to winning ways in the Champions League. However, the club who were beaten by Paris Saint-Germain last week will be without Semenyo as Enzo Maresca rotates.

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Maresca stated in his pre-match conference that although the injury isn't as bad as first thought, it will be months before the 26 year old returns:

“After the scan, we feel much better because it’s not as bad as we expected. It could be eight weeks, so now the most important thing is for him to recover.”

He also stated: “The only one that will be out for probably eight weeks will be Antoine.”

Maresca also provided an update on striker Erling Haaland, who picked up a knock after bagging a brace against Ipswich. Thankfully, it looks like the Norwegian is available.

“He can be available,” Maresca said. “We’ll see. We have a session now and we have some doubts after Sunday’s game. He was quite good yesterday. Better. So we’ll see today.

“Replacing Erling is always difficult. We have some different options and we’ll see tomorrow. It depends a little bit on the game plan, and also there is a chance he can be available tomorrow.”

Later asked whether Phil Foden, could be an option up top, Maresca replied: " Yeah, Phil can be one of the solutions, not the only one. As you said, he already played in the past in that position so he can play now again.

"But now, at the moment the number nine is Erling."

City will seek to extend their four-match unbeaten run against Greek sides in the Champions League. In those games, City claimed three victories and one draw, all without concedin

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