Mallorca coach Arrasate defends tactics after Osasuna draw

Real Mallorca coach Jagoba Arrasate admitted mixed emotions after their 1-1 draw with Osasuna.

Vedat Muriqi had Mallorca ahead from the spot on 84 minutes, only for Flavien Boyomo to score for Osasuna four minutes into injury-time to leave Arrasare frustrated.

The match:

“The draw is fair because they did not deserve to lose. The result leaves a bitter taste in your mouth because of the last few minutes. In football and in life, sometimes the head is everything and when we were 1-0 up with the possibility of winning, we became afraid of winning."

Changes at 1-0:

"They were to gain consistency and it was a mistake. The team is used to playing with three centre-backs. They entered the areas to cross very easily and then you have people in the box, but they finished us off easily and we are upset. Because when you score a goal in the eightieth minute you see it coming."

Explanation for the final minutes:

"I want to find a footballing explanation, but it's difficult to distinguish it from a mental or emotional one. It's true that we sank too much and that they got to their wingers easily, we're powerful with the crosses, but we weren't good. The footballing explanation is that we sat back too much and the mental one is that all defeats have an influence and when you see yourself 1-0 down you want to save the treasure you have and that's not the best way."

A positive side to breaking the bad streak:

"It has to give us serenity and face the game against Las Palmas with less fear. We have to relax, and even more so at home. The first opportunity is on Sunday, when if you win it, you give more value to the point. A draw doesn't feel like defeat when you've gone through so many, you've put the bad streak behind you, although it's not enough. We have a bittersweet feeling, but it can't go unnoticed."

Muriqi's goal:

"It will give him confidence. It was a penalty he created and it will surely help him in the next matches,"