Maldini and Leonardo reportedly quit Italian Federation roles

Paolo Maldini and Leonardo are not expected to remain at FIGC

Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have reportedly resigned from their positions as technical director and consultant, respectively, at the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), following the failed attempt to appoint Andrea Pirlo as the national team coach.

The news was revealed by Fabrizio Romano. The two former players are leaving the project just 10 days after taking charge, dissatisfied with president Giovanni Malago's decision to oppose the appointment of Pirlo.

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“Paolo Maldini and Leonardo have resigned from their roles as technical director and consultant at the Italian Federation. The decision to leave the project came just 10 days after their arrival, as president Malago opposed the appointment of Andrea Pirlo as the new coach of the Italian national team," Romano reports.

"The president did not approve Pirlo because of his ties to a Russian betting company. Maldini and Leonardo only wanted Pirlo and immediately left their positions,” announced the journalist.

Pirlo blocked due to ties with Russia

The appointment of the former midfielder was blocked because of his collaboration with Fonbet, a Russian betting company. Currently, Pirlo is coaching United FC, a club from the United Arab Emirates owned by Russian billionaire Sergey Lomakin.

The coach denied any political interpretation of these connections and stated that his relationship with Fonbet is strictly professional.

“The professional collaboration that has been the subject of recent controversy is exclusively commercial and sporting in nature. Assigning a political meaning to this collaboration is attributing to me beliefs I have never expressed and that do not belong to me,” declared Pirlo.

Italian Federation must resume its search

Italy is now left without its main candidate for the coaching position, and has also lost the two coordinators of the sporting project. Antonio Conte and Roberto Mancini were also on Maldini's list, and the Federation had previously spoken with Carlo Ancelotti, Antonio Conte, and Pep Guardiola.

Mancini is considered by Gianluca di Marzio as the main candidate for the job.