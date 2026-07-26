Andrea Pirlo, the leading candidate to become the new Italy boss, has released a statement regarding his links to a Russian betting company.

The 47-year-old had emerged as the leading candidate to succeed Gennaro Gattuso after Pep Guardiola reportedly turned down an approach.

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Pirlo’s appointment has since been thrown into serious doubt as key figures in the Italian Football ‌Federation (FIGC) and Italian parliamentarians weigh his position as a global ambassador for Russian bookmaker Fonbet.

The former AC Milan and Juventus midfielder has now released a statement in response.

“In recent days I have watched with great bitterness the debate that has developed around my name and the possibility of taking on the role of head coach of the Italian national team," he wrote.

“Out of respect for the institutions, the Federation, and all the people involved, I have so far chosen to remain silent. However, I believe it is necessary to clarify a few points.

“Throughout my career, first as a player and now as a coach, I have always carried out my work in full compliance with the laws of the countries in which I have worked and with the contracts I have signed.

“The professional collaboration that has been the subject of the recent controversy arises within the context of my working experience in the United Arab Emirates and is exclusively commercial and sporting in nature.

“Attributing a political meaning to that collaboration means attributing to me beliefs that I have never expressed and that do not belong to me.

“I wish to thank Maldini and Leonardo for the esteem and trust they have shown me. I know their competence, their seriousness, and the love they have always dedicated to Italian football.

“I regret that a purely sporting choice was so quickly dragged into a public confrontation that ended up attributing to me meanings and intentions that do not belong to me.

“Love for Italy does not depend on a job title. It is part of my history, of my identity, and it will continue to accompany me, always.”