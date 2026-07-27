Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Russian betting ties destory Andrea Pirlo's chances of becoming Italy manager

Russian betting ties destory Andrea Pirlo's chances of becoming Italy manager
Russian betting ties destory Andrea Pirlo's chances of becoming Italy managerMarco Alpozzi / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Andrea Pirlo's chances of becoming the next Italy manager have been destroyed due to links to Russian betting companies.

After Gennaro Gattuso stepped down following Italy's failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, the role has head coach has been left vacant. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pep Guardiola is said to have turned down the job despite leaving Manchester City this summer as the legendary manager aims to take a break from management after over a decade in the Premier League. 

Pirlo has since become the leading candidate to take the job but reports this week state that key figures in the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) and Italian parliamentarians are now weighing up the fallout from Pirlo’s role as a global ambassador for Russian bookmaker Fonbet. 

Pirlo, currently managing United Arab Emirates Pro League side United FC in Dubai, signed an ambassadorship deal with Fonbet in October in what is viewed as a controversial move. 

The BBC state that Fonbet has sponsored several sporting events involving veterans of Moscow's war in Ukraine and has organised events in Russia at which Pirlo appeared alongside pro-Kremlin figures. 

He appeared with former Italy teammate Marco Materazzi at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium during an event organised by the bookmaker and such ties have repotedly ruined his chances of managing his home country. 

"After yet another defeat and another missed World Cup qualification, Italian football desperately needed a cultural, ethical and managerial revolution. The choice of Andrea Pirlo goes in the exact opposite direction," Pina Picierno, a vice-president of the European Parliament, said on social media. 

Italian media have reported that Paolo Maldini, who accepted the technical director role earlier this month, could replace Pirlo as the leading candidate if he is ruled out of the race.

Pirlo defended his involvement with the company earlier on Monday in a post on Instagram as he stated the media should not "assign a political meaning" to his links to the Russian company.

Mentions
Andrea PirloGennaro GattusoPep GuardiolaItalyManchester CitySerie AWorld Championship

Related Articles

Ayyoub Bouaddi update: Man City set to sign Lille star either "now or in June 2027"

Andrea Pirlo releases statement regarding links to Russian betting company

Pirlo's Italy appointment at risk over ties to Russian betting company