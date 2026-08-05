Malawi lose to Zambia but reach historic WAFCON quarter-finals

In their very first appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations, Malawi have therefore qualified for the quarter-finals despite… a 2-1 defeat in the derby against Zambia on the final day of the group stage. In a rather crazy turn of events, the Scorchers even finished top of Group C ahead of Nigeria, who recorded a resounding 6–2 victory over Egypt, thanks to their head-to-head record.

It too a bit of math to work out which teams had qualified for the quarter-finals at the end of the final matchday of the group stage for Group C. At midnight, three teams were level on six points: Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia.

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But it was indeed the top two nations that qualified for the quarter-finals, thanks to their head-to-head record. CAF effectively treated the three nations as if they were in a league and disregarded their results against Egypt to decide the standings.

Under this system, Malawi finished top thanks to their victory over Nigeria in the opening match and, above all, their goal difference: 6 goals scored and 5 conceded, compared with just 5 scored and 4 conceded by the defending champions.

A first half to forget for Malawi

After just two minutes of play, Zambia opened the scoring with a powerful shot across goal from Barbra Banda, which was parried into her own net by the Malawi goalkeeper following a clear handball.

Eneless Phiri almost doubled the lead straight away, this time capitalising on a misplaced pass from the Malawian defence with a volley that flew just under the crossbar. Mercy Sikelo stretched well to tip it away for a corner (5th).

Malawi finally had a shot on target from a free-kick taken well from the right by Ireen Khumalo, which flew wide of Hazel Nali’s goal (13th minute). From the right flank, Margaret Belemu attempted a cross-shot that came close to finding the net, but it flew just over Sikelo’s crossbar (21st).

Then it was Nali’s turn to shine on two occasions, saving long-range efforts from Malawi. They were too far out and lacked the power to trouble the Zambian goalkeeper, who gathered them comfortably (22nd). After a poor landing following a challenge, Sabinah Thom was carried off on a stretcher with a visible left knee injury and was in tears (25th).

Temwa Chawinga accelerated down the centre and, almost on her own, went in search of the equaliser. But her powerful shot at the end of her run was tipped away by the fingertips of the ever-alert Nali (33').

Zambia doubled their lead three minutes later following a fine run by Belem down the right flank; once she was well out wide on the right near the goal line, she cut the ball back to Prisca Chilufya, who finished with a well-judged volley.

Zambia could even have made it three had Grace Chanda been more clinical with her two runs through the centre towards the end of the first half. But it was Temwa Chawinga who had the final chance from a long ball which she caught but failed to control (45th).

Chawinga scores the goal that sends Malawi through to the quarter-finals

After the break, Malawi had a chance with an opportunistic shot from Madyina Nguluwe, which was saved in two attempts by Nali (48th minute). Zambia tried to break Malawi’s momentum with a counter-attack and a long ball for Banda, who was flagged offside as she went to control it (52'). The second half was rather scrappy, with three yellow cards shown to Malawi players and players from both sides sustaining injuries in challenges.

The Scorchers appealed for a handball after a blocked shot by Khumalo, who had met a corner from Rose Kadzere, but the referee ruled that the ball had indeed been controlled with her chest (71'). Chinyamula then produced a fine volley inside the box, but Nali saved it once again (72').

However, Malawi eventually pulled one back: following a very long ball from the Malawian midfield, Temwa Chawinga attempted to control it and play it through to her sister. But it was ultimately Chanda who failed to clear, allowing Tabitha Chawinga to burst down the left flank before cutting inside and firing a powerful cross to the near post.

Kadzere came very close to scoring the equaliser with a sudden volley that looped over the goalkeeper and almost beat Nali on her line (81'). Then Asimenye Simwaka missed a huge chance after being perfectly played in by Temwa Chawinga from the right flank. Slightly off balance, she miscontrolled the ball and sent it straight into the arms of Nali, who couldn’t have asked for more (82').

Banda tried to get Zambia back into the game with a low shot from the edge of the box, which skimmed past the post of Sikelo, who had come off her line at the wrong moment (90+4). Then Banda missed a huge chance when all she had to do was drive the ball across goal (90+5). Khumalo squandered Malawi’s last chance by sending the corner straight into Zikelo’s arms (90+6).

In the quarter-finals, Malawi will face the runners-up in Group D - currently Ghana, though it could also be Mali, as the two nations face off for the final spot on Friday.

The Zambian women, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the competition despite their six points and a goal difference of +6, as their 6–0 victory over Egypt on the opening day was disregarded by CAF when recalculating the top-three standings. Nigeria, who beat Egypt 6–2 in a match where the number of goals scored ultimately did not count towards the final standings, will face Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

View the match stats on Flashscore.