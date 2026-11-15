Majer leaves it late as Croatia come from behind to beat Czech Republic

Croatia avoided automatic relegation from League A of the UEFA Nations League with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic, though they will now have to take part in a play-off to avoid joining tonight’s opponents in the competition’s second tier.

A disrupted and beleaguered Czech side were missing captain Ladislav Krejci after his red card against Spain, and his absence may well have caused them to let Croatia through with their first attack. Mateo Kovacic played forward Dion Beljo, who chose to lay it off for an arriving Ivan Perisic to curl a left-footed shot into the far corner, seemingly justifying the belief that it would be another long night for the Czechs.

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Momentum Flashscore

To give credit where it is due, the visitors steadied the ship, and went close themselves when Idris Hopi prodded Vladimir Coufal’s cross just wide. In general, the Representatives kept things quiet for the remainder of the opening 45’, though they still struggled to trouble Croatia in the forward areas.

The end of the half duly brought more promise for the hosts, as both Beljo and Josko Gvardiol were denied at very close range by Czech stopper Antonin Kinsky.

Croatia continued to look the stronger side post-restart, with fast attacking moves giving both Petar Sucic and Kovacic chances to double their side’s lead, but neither could apply the finishing touch.

Substitute Igor Matanovic also couldn’t beat Kinsky, and Croatia’s wastefulness was punished six minutes from time, with Adam Hlozek finding space in the area to strike one which took a deflection over Dominik Livakovic and into the top corner.

Match stats Flashscore

But that coup for the Czech Republic was short-lived, with less than three minutes elapsing before Luka Vuskovic found Lovro Majer in space in the area, and the substitute arrowed his finish into the far corner.

Croatia didn’t require those extra two points to avoid finishing bottom of Group A3, but they were fully deserved and see them into the relegation play-offs. Santi Denia’s side return to League B after only being promoted in the last cycle, and must turn things around quickly after losing eight of their last nine international matches.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Luka Vuskovic (Croatia)

Check out the match stats here.