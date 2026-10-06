Mahrez pens heartfelt Al-Ahli farewell ahead of Al-Shamal move

Riyad Mahrez has sent an emotional farewell message to Al-Ahli supporters as he prepares to begin a new chapter in Qatar.

Riyad Mahrez has sent an emotional farewell message to Al-Ahli supporters as he prepares to begin a new chapter in Qatar.

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The Algeria international leaves the Saudi club after three successful years, having joined in 2023.

During his spell, Mahrez helped Al-Ahli secure three trophies, including two AFC Champions League Elite titles and the Saudi Super Cup.

"As you know, my journey with the club has come to an end, but I did not want to leave without expressing to you all my sincere appreciation and gratitude.

“This period has been a special chapter in my career and my life, as I met wonderful people who are helping to shape the future of football in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"I am extremely proud to have worn this club's colours and to have shared the joy of winning titles with you. It was a great honour for me to represent this club."

"Thank you to the board of directors, the technical staff, everyone working behind the scenes, and my fellow players for everything. Thank you for your continued support day after day. I hope you enjoyed this journey as much as I did. Until we meet again."