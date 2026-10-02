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Galtier reveals Ligue 1 ambition despite Neom success

Galtier reveals Ligue 1 ambition despite Neom success
Galtier reveals Ligue 1 ambition despite Neom success IPA, Independent Photo Agency Srl / Alamy / Profimedia

Christophe Galtier has refused to rule out a return to Ligue 1 as he continues his coaching career with Saudi Arabian side SC Neom.

Speaking to Le Parisien, the former Paris Saint-Germain boss revealed he remains closely connected to French football, describing Ligue 1 as the competition he knows best.

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Galtier won the French title with Lille in 2021 before repeating the achievement during his solitary season at PSG. He has also managed Saint-Etienne and Nice.

After leaving PSG, the Frenchman coached Al-Duhail in Qatar before joining Neom, where he has won five of seven Saudi Pro League matches this season.

Galtier insisted he remains open to opportunities in France or elsewhere but confirmed retirement is not imminent.

“One thing is sure, I will still be a manager for at least the next three years,” he said.

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