Toney pleads not guilty to assaulting a man in a nightclub: He is naturally shocked...

England and Al-Ahli striker Ivan Toney has pleaded not guilty after allegedly assaulting a man at a central London nightclub.

In December of last year, a man reportedly approached Toney seeking a selfie and allegedly grabbed him around the neck or shoulders whilst at Wardour Street nightclub, Soho, London.

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The confrontation reportedly escalated, with Toney accused of headbutting and punching the victim Saber Da Silva.

Reports claim the London Ambulance Service confirmed three people were assessed at the scene before one was taken to hospital in what was a chaotic scene.

Now, the BBC reports that Toney has appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court and pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A spokesperson for Toney stated: "Ivan acknowledges the charge and although he is naturally shocked, he looks forward to being given the opportunity to clear his name in court.”

Toney, who currently plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli elected for a Crown Court trial in front of a judge and jury and the hearing will come on the 29th October.