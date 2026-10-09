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Ten-man Lens hand Lyon first Ligue 1 defeat of the season

Lens' Florian Sotoca celebrates scoring their first goal
Lens' Florian Sotoca celebrates scoring their first goalReuters / Sarah Meyssonnier

Yannick Cahuzac claimed his first win in charge of RC Lens as 10-man Les Sang et Or held on to beat high-flying Olympique Lyonnais 2-1, ending the visitors’ unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season.  

Lyon conceded just two goals across their five Ligue 1 games before the international break, but they nearly went behind after just 12 minutes when Florian Sotoca turned a deflected cross goalwards, drawing a sharp save from Dominik Greif.

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Sotoca then lashed a half-volley over the crossbar midway through a first half in which both sides struggled to build momentum, which was understandable in their first game back after the three-week pause.

Sotoca was central again as he gave Les Sang et Or the lead nine minutes before half-time, taking down Florian Thauvin’s floated cross with his chest and swivelling to fire low past Greif.

It was the striker’s second goal in as many games against Lyon, and Thauvin’s third assist in his last three meetings with Les Gones.

Match momentum
Match momentumFlashscore

Greif then tipped Thauvin’s effort over the bar before the goalkeeper spread himself to deny Odsonne Edouard, as Lens ended the half strongly.

Lyon did not manage a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, but that changed within three minutes of the restart when Pavel Sulc forced Robin Risser into a save down to his right.

There was no onslaught from the visitors, though, and Lens’ Ruben Aguilar was next to go close when he sent a swerving shot just wide of the near post.

The game opened up as it entered into the final quarter, and Lens doubled their lead 14 minutes from time when Matthieu Udol headed home Thauvin’s free-kick to score for the second match in succession.

That goal saw Les Sang et Or become the league’s highest goalscorers this season (G11), but they experienced a double setback as Udol was sent off for a poor challenge six minutes from time before Khalis Merah halved the deficit moments later with his first Ligue 1 goal for Les Gones.

It set up a nervy finale for the hosts, but the 10 men held on to claim a victory that sees them climb from 15th to seventh, while Lyon stay second after missing out on the chance to move to the top of the table.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Florian Thauvin (Lens)

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