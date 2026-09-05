Luka Modric commits to Croatia duty for 2026

Croatia captain Luka Modric has confirmed his intention to play on for the national team until at least the end of 2026.

Modric turns 41 in the coming days, but he remains vital for club and country, as he plans to see out his AC Milan contract at the end of the 2026/27 domestic season.

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The former Real Madrid playmaker hit 202 international caps, as Croatia were knocked out in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and returning boss Slaven Bilic confirmed his continuation.

"Of course, Luka's decision makes me extremely happy. We're all aware what he brings to Croatia, both on and off the pitch.

"I'm looking forward to working with him again, after 14 years, and we both share a strong ambition to keep Croatia as a top, successful team, shoulder to shoulder with the best teams in the world."

Bilic kicks off his second tenure in charge of Croatia away in Czechia on September 26th as Modric looks to close the all-time gap on Lionel Messi (207 caps) following his recent international retirement with Argentina.