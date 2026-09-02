Argentina preparing for difficult transition after Lionel Messi bids emotional goodbye

The definitive goodbye of Lionel Messi seemed imminent. But the official announcement hit like a thunderstorm in Argentina on Monday, where they know a long transition is coming.

It's impossible to ask all of Argentina not to mourn the international retirement of Messi. Even though it was expected after the defeat in the World Cup final against Spain and the passing of his father, Jorge, the impact was enormous when the hammer of official confirmation fell on the South American country.

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The fear of what comes next is huge, just like the expectations that he had created during the years he wore the Argentina shirt. 21 years, to be exact. 21 years with 125 goals in 207 appearances, numbers that seem out of this world.

Especially because in a country that stretches over 5,000 km and whose climate ranges from tropical to Antarctic, the nostalgia for the past - and for the present that has just slipped away - is as strong as an electric storm on the Rio de la Plata coast. He left as a teenager but always remained connected to his homeland by a 13,000km tether; Messi was the symbol of modern Argentina.

Messi's message to Argentina fans @leomessi via Instagram/Handout via REUTERS

He was the only one to ever challenge the technical supremacy of Diego Armando Maradona, whose shadow weighed on him for so long. Not by chance, his winning run with the national team began after the death of the Pibe de Oro, who, from above, seemed to bless him in the two Copa America victories and the World Cup triumph in Qatar.

In that last tournament, the iconic image of their victory will always be Emiliano Martinez's save against Randal Kolo Muani in the final minute. But it's clear that without number 10, Scaloni's team would never have reached that goal.

Period of uncertainty begins

Now, a period of uncertainty begins for Argentina. As journalist Andres Burgo points out, the Seleccion only played the 1998 and 2002 World Cups without Maradona or Messi, spanning almost 45 years (10 out of 12 World Cups) and relying on a player who was clearly on a level unreachable for anyone else.

Now, the clouds over the future are not just a threat but a concrete reality. Because Maradona's uniqueness was already impossible to match in terms of charisma and leadership.

Messi, however, compensated for his lack of character with incredible consistency, focusing on expressing his football freely and without being asked to emulate his illustrious predecessor in rhetoric. If, in his early years, he had to convince an entire country of his dedication to the Albiceleste shirt, little by little he was embraced and cared for like a prodigal son.

Messi's recent domestic league seasons Flashscore

After his World Cup debut in 2006, he experienced the 2010 tournament with Maradona as coach as a turning point. His underwhelming performances in South Africa forced him to give something more.

And the three lost finals - the 2014 World Cup and the 2015 and 2016 Copa Americas - first left him bitter (his temporary retirement from the national team at 29 was almost a teenage outburst), then made him realise he had to lead with his play rather than with human qualities he didn't possess.

The disastrous World Cup in Russia, however, allowed Argentina to make a clean sweep, with his namesake Lionel Scaloni taking charge. Humble and intelligent, the former Deportivo A Coruna and Lazio player built a real army around Messi. Every teammate would walk through fire for him, and the non-stop triumphs from 2021 to 2024 finally forged the long-awaited legend.

No heirs to the throne?

The global event in North America both extended and diluted the legend. Because despite his incredible numbers - eight goals and four assists - the final curtain call felt somewhat inevitable. At 39, no one could expect miracles from him physically, but his technical superiority still carried him through.

The two assists in the semi-final against England marked his farewell, because against Spain, Messi was swallowed up by a whirlwind. And those few sparks weren't enough to ignite even a small flame.

A commuter walks past a mural of Lionel Messi in Buenos Aires, Argentina Reuters / Agustin Marcarian

His trophy cabinet is that of a champion we probably won't see playing at such a high level for years, even if in recent seasons his time at PSG and his move to the States allowed him to manage his energy and focus on the national team, where he had unfinished business.

The reality, though, is that after him, Argentina will look for another number 10 to shoulder the responsibility and pressure. And for now, there are no otherworldly talents in sight.

Nico Paz is 22 and a starter at Como, while Franco Mastantuono has so far disappointed and is seeking redemption at Fiorentina. Claudio Echeverri made headlines two years ago, but last year, he was relegated to the second division with Girona in Spain.

There's no need to rush or be unrealistic, because there won't be another Messi, just as there hasn't been another Maradona who went against everything and everyone, becoming the greatest without playing for a powerhouse club.

But talent is not lacking in Argentina. Because there, kids still play football in the streets. Despite an economic crisis that is decimating the middle class and crushing the less fortunate.

As long as enthusiasm isn't extinguished by business, from La Quiaca to Ushuaia, from the Andes to the Atlantic, it's fair to keep dreaming.