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'Nowhere near my level' - De Bruyne gives Fernandez verdict amid Man City successor claims

'Nowhere near my level' - De Bruyne gives Fernandez verdict amid Man City successor claims
'Nowhere near my level' - De Bruyne gives Fernandez verdict amid Man City successor claimsREUTERS

Man City legend Kevin De Bruyne has offered a brutal verdict on £125 million man Enzo Fernandez.

Fernandez, 25, became the joint most expensive player in British history after securing a move from Chelsea to Man City for £125 million on transfer deadline day.

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He has since taken the number 17 shirt at the club, made famous by De Bruyne, who played a key role for City over his ten-year spell before leaving last summer.

Many fans are suggesting that Fernandez is the club’s successor to the legendary Belgian, but he doesn’t quite see it that way.

Speaking in an interview with Nieuwsblad, De Bruyne said: “Manchester City fans calling Fernandez my successor? Honestly, I think that’s a little too much.”

He continued: “Enzo is a good player, I’m not saying he isn’t. He has quality, he has potential and he can become a very important midfielder. But if we’re being completely honest, I don’t think he is anywhere near the level I was playing at for Manchester City.”

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Enzo FernandezKevin De BruyneManchester CityChelseaPremier League

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