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Lopes Cabral explains World Cup Goal of the Tournament: What the hell did I just do??

Sidny Lopes wins Goal of the Tournament for the World Cup as Mbappe and Messi miss out
Sidny Lopes wins Goal of the Tournament for the World Cup as Mbappe and Messi miss outREUTERS

The Goal of the Tournament at the 2026 FIFA World Cup was won by Sidny Lopes Cabral of Cape Verde in what is a remarkable achievement.

Spain won the World Cup, defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final on Sunday thanks to a late strike from Ferran Torres, finishing off what was an incredible tournament filled with drama and controversy. 

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The tournament was also packed full of goals that will never be forgotten, including strikes from the likes of Lionel Messi (Argentina), Vinícius Júnior (Brazil), Kylian Mbappé (France), Erling Haaland (Norway) and Julián Álvarez (Argentina). 

However, despite eyes being on so many world class talents, FIFA have confirmed Sidny Lopes Cabral’s stunner for Cabo Verde against Argentina in the Round of 32 has been voted as the Goal of the Tournament for the FIFA World Cup 2026. 

Speaking on the goal, Cabral revealed that he could not believe that he had just pulled off such an iconic strike. 

“The moment I dribbled past my opponent, I saw an opening and thought, ‘Let’s have a go’,” said the man whose parents were born on the Archipelagic African utopia. “I shoot well with both feet. I saw the space and was eyeing the top corner. I aimed there and struck the ball really well. 

“When I looked up and saw it heading for that top corner, I thought, ‘What the hell did I just do?’ I couldn’t believe it. I looked at my team-mates – everyone was screaming, hands on their heads, overjoyed. 

“I started running without thinking. Then it hit me that I’d scored a spectacular goal in the World Cup. Everybody dreams of just scoring in the World Cup, but to score in this way, at such a big stage against such a big team, was amazing. I was really happy.” 

Cabral recently joined Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor from Benfica in a €10M deal. The 23 year old has a very bright future and will certainly be one to watch next season. 

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