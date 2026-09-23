Chelsea have reportedly reignited their interest in record breaking AC Milan striker Francesco Camarda.

Camarda, now 18, became the youngest player in Serie A history when he made his Milan debut against Fiorentina in November 2023 at the age of 15 years and 260 days.

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He’s been on the radar of several top European clubs for years and remains one of Italian football’s most highly rated young attackers.

According to TeamTalk, Chelsea were one of them and have since reignited their interest in the striker, largely due to his lack of minutes under Ruben Amorim.

Camarda has so far featured for just eight minutes across his two Serie A games, despite Amorim insisting on keeping him over the summer.

He spent last season on loan at Lecce, who exercised an option to buy him before Milan immediately activated their buy-back clause to bring the youngster back to the club.

Fellow Premier League sides Man City, Brentford, and Brighton are also said to be interested in Camarda.