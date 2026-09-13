Lobotka the hero as Napoli end losing streak with win over Bologna

Napoli ended a run of three straight defeats with a narrow 1-0 Serie A victory over Bologna at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Massimiliano Allegri’s start to life as Napoli head coach has been underwhelming to say the least, as they came into this game with just one win in their five games so far this campaign.

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Their latest outing, a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League was particularly worrying in terms of their scant attacking threat, and it was much the same for Bologna’s visit here.

The Partenopei did threaten early on through Antonio Vergara’s header that missed the target, while Kevin De Bruyne fired over when he perhaps should have worked Massimo Pessina between the visiting sticks, but they otherwise struggled to create chances against a resolute Rossoblu defence.

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The visitors, meanwhile, went closest to breaking the deadlock before the interval as Arthur Theate headed home from a free-kick, only for the goal to be ruled out for a narrow offside.

At half-time, Allegri introduced Noa Lang into the fray, and the winger immediately displayed more offensive verve than all of his teammates prior, bursting forward and directing a low drive wide of the post.

Napoli were at least dominating possession, as well as territory, and they inches away from breaking the deadlock through Rasmus Hojlund shortly after the hour mark.

They were still not at their attacking best, but the hosts did have the lead minutes later when Stanislav Lobotka’s close-range effort wriggled under Pessina to score just his fourth Napoli goal in his 244th appearance.

Hojlund was again involved as Napoli looked to give themselves extra breathing space, almost chipping over Pessina from inside the penalty area.

Bologna needed to be proactive rather than reactive as they looked for an equaliser, and they struggled to make the transition. Instead, Napoli were more dangerous in the closing stages, even if opportunities remained at a premium.

Ultimately, the home side were able to see out the game without much fuss, meaning Allegri remains unbeaten against Bologna in the dugout throughout his career (W20, D7).

In contrast, his counterpart Domenico Tedesco - who was serving a touchline ban - is still waiting for his first league triumph in charge after joining in the summer.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli)

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