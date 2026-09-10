The 23-year-old swapped Bologna for Atalanta in the summer, joining Maurizio Sarri’s side on an initial loan with a reported €40 million option to buy.
Rowe had a solid if unremarkable 2025-26 with Bologna, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in his 43 games.
Speaking during his introductory press conference on Thursday, Rowe has set his sights on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad.
When asked about it, he responded: "100%. It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little boy.
“You have to take the right steps in your career to reach these goals. Atalanta are a club that have achieved a lot of success in European competitions in recent years and that also made it an easy decision to come here."
Rowe has represented England at under-21 level, helping them to the European Championship in 2021.