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Lionel Messi named in FIFPRO World 11 as Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane snubbed

Lionel Messi and Harry Kane at the World Cup
Lionel Messi and Harry Kane at the World CupCredit: Jean Catuffe/DPPI / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Lionel Messi returned to the FIFPRO Men's World 11 for a record-extending 18th ⁠selection on Monday, but Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane was a surprise omission from the team chosen by ‌professional players from 73 countries.

Messi, who announced his international retirement in August ‌after helping Argentina reach the World Cup final ‌and continues to play club football for Inter Miami, was named ‌in the World 11 for the first time since ‌2023.

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The 39-year-old was selected in a forward line alongside Manchester City's Erling Haaland, Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

Lamine, 19, ‌became the first player to earn two ⁠World 11 selections before turning ‌20, after also making last year's team. He was joined by ​fellow Spain World Cup winners Rodri, Pau Cubarsi and David Raya.

Kane's absence was notable after a prolific ​2025/26 season in which he helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga and captained England to the World Cup semi-finals.

England ⁠and Chelsea right ​back Lucy Bronze became the first woman to earn nine selections to the FIFPRO Women's World 11, while Zambia striker Barbra Banda was the only player from outside England and Spain ‌included in the side chosen by women's players from 64 countries.

The team also included Spain midfielders Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas, who are the only players to have won the Ballon d'Or Feminin three times after Putellas claimed her third award in October.

2026 FIFPRO Men's World 11

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal, Spain)

Defenders: Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona, Spain), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/England), Rodri (Manchester ‌City/Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), ​Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina), Lamine ‌Yamal (Barcelona, Spain).

2026 FIFPRO Women's World 11

Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England), Mapi Leon (Barcelona/London City Lionesses, Spain), Irene Paredes (Barcelona, Spain)

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/London City Lionesses, Spain), Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)

Forwards: ⁠Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia), ⁠Claudia Pina (Barcelona, Spain), Alessia ‌Russo (Arsenal, England).

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Lionel MessiHarry KaneLamine YamalAlexia PutellasPau CubarsiDavid RayaRodriErling HaalandKylian MbappeAitana BonmatiLucy BronzeBarbra BandaJude BellinghamAchraf HakimiNuno MendesAlex GreenwoodHannah HamptonIrene ParedesAlessia RussoElla Ann TooneVitinhaMaria LeonClaudia Pina

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