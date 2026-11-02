Kane, Messi, Mbappe and Yamal lead FIFPRO World XI shortlist

Recent Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane has been named on the FIFPro World 11 shortlist alongside 25 of the best across the planet, the organisation announced on Monday, after voting concluded.

Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe were also put forward for the team, an award voted on by 19,806 professional footballers from 75 countries.

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The organisation also announced the final XI would be announced on November 9th across its social media platforms.

The voting period took into account performances from August 4th, 2025 to July 19th, 2026, with players having to have taken part in 30 games for the men's award and 20 for the women's.

The best goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and three forwards will make the team alongside the final player who received the most votes.

The shortlist resembles that of the Ballon d'Or's top 30 just a week ago, with the only players to make this shortlist and not that one being Emi Martinez, Thibaut Courtois, Enzo Fernandez, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the women's FIFPro World 11, the biggest omission was that of Manchester City's Khadija Shaw, who finished third in Ballon d'Or voting.

Men's finalists

Goalkeepers

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Chelsea, Argentina), David Raya (Arsenal, Spain)

Defenders

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona, Spain), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/Real Madrid, Spain), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Gabriel (Arsenal, Brazil), Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal), William Saliba (Arsenal, France), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich, France)

Midfielders

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United, Portugal), Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea/Manchester City, Argentina), Pedri (Barcelona, Spain), Declan Rice (Arsenal, England), Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal)

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain, Georgia), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)