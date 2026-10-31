Ghana journalist reveals why he voted for Mbappe in 2026 Ballon d’Or

Ghana journalist explains why he voted for Mbappe in 2026 Ballon d’Or

Ghanaian journalist Michael Oti Adjei has explained his decision to vote for Kylian Mbappe as the best player in the world at the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards, insisting the Real Madrid forward’s performances during the season made him the clear choice.

Oti Adjei placed Mbappe first on his ballot, ahead of eventual winner Harry Kane, who finished second in the Ghanaian journalist’s rankings.

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“Because I am convinced he is the best player in the world based on everything he did in the season. That is a good enough reason,” Oti said.

Mbappe finished second in the overall Ballon d’Or standings with 1,027 points, just 28 behind Kane, who collected 1,055 points to claim the prestigious individual award.

Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal completed the top three with 881 points, while Lionel Messi finished fifth in the overall rankings.

The 2026 award was decided by a panel of 100 journalists representing the top 100 nations in the FIFA rankings. Each voter selected 10 players from the shortlist, with 15 points awarded to their first choice, 12 to second and progressively fewer points down to one for tenth place.

Oti Adjei, who represents Ghana on the voting panel, has been involved in the process in recent editions of the award. He voted for Ousmane Dembele in 2025, when the French forward went on to win the Ballon d’Or.

His 2026 top 10 featured a mix of established stars and players who made significant contributions during the season, with Kane and Yamal completing his top three.

Michael Oti Adjei’s full 2026 Ballon d’Or vote:

1. Kylian Mbappe

2. Harry Kane

3. Lamine Yamal

4. Lionel Messi

5. Ousmane Dembele

6. Declan Rice

7. Michael Olise

8. Joao Neves

9. Bruno Fernandes

10. Erling Haaland

Oti Adjei’s role as Ghana’s representative in the Ballon d’Or has spanned almost two decades.

Having been part of the voting panel since 2007, his ballots have consistently reflected both global excellence and African contributions to the game.