Lineker claims Scott could threaten Rice's England starting spot

With Rice sidelined through injury, the Bournemouth midfielder made his first international start and played a key role in England’s emphatic 7-0 victory on Saturday.
Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker praised Scott’s display and suggested his emergence could leave manager Thomas Tuchel with a difficult selection decision.
"Declan Rice has his strengths and is brilliant with his delivery and work-rate, but there's a calmness and control to Scott, he never gives the ball away and he's always scanning. I was really impressed; what a very, very confident start to his England career,” he said.
"Does it give him a different option now and does it mean, perhaps, that Declan's place is not always assured?"