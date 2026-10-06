Lineker claims Scott could threaten Rice's England starting spot

Gary Lineker believes Declan Rice could face serious competition for his England starting place following Alex Scott’s impressive performance against Croatia.

With Rice sidelined through injury, the Bournemouth midfielder made his first international start and played a key role in England’s emphatic 7-0 victory on Saturday.

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Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Lineker praised Scott’s display and suggested his emergence could leave manager Thomas Tuchel with a difficult selection decision.

"Declan Rice has his strengths and is brilliant with his delivery and work-rate, but there's a calmness and control to Scott, he never gives the ball away and he's always scanning. I was really impressed; what a very, very confident start to his England career,” he said.

"Does it give him a different option now and does it mean, perhaps, that Declan's place is not always assured?"