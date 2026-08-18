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Levski Sofia and AEK Athens ends goalless in Champions League play-off

Levski Sofia and AEK Athens head to the second leg all square
Levski Sofia and AEK Athens head to the second leg all squareIvan S Ivanov / Zuma Press / Profimedia

Levski Sofia and AEK Athens could not be separated in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off qualifier, leaving the second fixture in the Greek capital next week perfectly poised.

With both of these teams approaching a decade since they last appeared in the competition’s main draw, they will have seen their respective opponents as beatable in their attempts to end the drought. Unsurprisingly, therefore, the first half was a rather equal affair with chances at both ends.

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Reigning Greek champions AEK were the more threatening, although they had to wait until the 20th minute for their - and the encounter’s - first real opening when Luka Jovic volleyed onto the crossbar from an angle following a clever pass from fellow Bundesliga alumni Lovro Majer

Dikefalos continued to exert pressure, and Majer could have had another assist when he curled a cross into the box, only for four teammates to each miss the ball as it drifted past the post.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

Levski’s best chance, meanwhile, came in the final 10 minutes off the half, with El Mehdi El Moubarik firing straight at Thomas Strakosha from just inside the area after AEK defence had produced a couple of crucial interventions to inadvertently direct the ball his way.

After the interval, chances were more frequent, yet neither goalkeeper was really tested.

The Bulgarian outfit did work Strakosha twice in quick succession, but the shot-stopper was never going to be beaten by Kristian Dimitrov’s long-distance attempt, while Maicon’s attempt lacked the conviction of the run that preceded it.

At the other end, Razvan Marin led the search for the game’s opener for his side, but his shots were wayward on each occasion.

Ultimately, the teams huffed and puffed throughout the 90 minutes and, regardless of who reaches the League Phase, their goalkeeper will be far busier against the continent’s best teams.

Momentum graph
Momentum graphFlashscore

Levski, at least, will be pleased they have now lost just one of their past 11 home games in European competition, but they were not able to use their strong home form to get their noses in front.

AEK, meanwhile, remain without a win this season after losing the Greek Super Cup final to OFI Crete, something they will hope to change when they kick off the defence of their league title versus Iraklis on Saturday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Svetoslav Vutsov (Levski Sofia)

See all the stats from the match here

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Champions LeagueAEKLevski Sofia

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